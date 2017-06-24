What make some readers reflexively distrust Trump? His money.

President Trump cited Cuba’s poor human rights record as his primary reason for tightening the restrictions on travel and business dealings with that island nation that were loosened by his predecessor. In letters to the editor this week, several readers doubted Trump’s sincerity, noting that the president tolerates abuses by other leaders.

Another group of readers speculated that Trump might have a more personal concern in tightening the screws on Cuba: his own wallet. This suspicion among Times letter writers has been expressed on Trump’s handling of several other issues, including political appointments, government regulation and the environment. With a billionaire in the White House who bristles at calls for more transparency on his business dealings, it’s doubtful these will be the final letters that connect Trump’s decision making to his personal wealth.

Laguna Beach resident Michael Schneider sees Trump hotels in Havana’s future:

Ten years from now, when Trump has returned to private life and is no longer embracing regressive policies that are an affront to American democracy and human decency, will anyone be surprised to see the Havana skyline adorned with bright and blazing Trump signs atop new hotels and casinos?

If Trump had a hotel in Havana, would he have restricted travel to Cuba? — Bernadine Bednarz, Los Angeles

By endorsing policies that prohibit commercial investment by U.S. companies in Cuba and drastically inhibit the rapidly growing local private sector initiatives to remove tourism from state control and return capitalism to the island, our president has simultaneously rewarded a tiny slice of Americans who put Florida over the top for him and, more importantly, has put tourist-related investment on hold until the Trump Organization can develop Cuba the way it has probably envisioned for years.

When investment and growth of the empire is the objective, rejecting Communism and endorsing human rights may somehow simply fall off the radar screen. Let’s remember to take a look at Havana in 10 years.

Carl Swallow of Rancho Mission Viejo accuses the president of warping the free market:

Trump’s economic policies have destroyed my faith in capitalism.

I thought climate change would be solved when someone figured out how to make a profit from the solution. Trump’s rejection of the Paris climate accord may stop this from happening.

The president’s executive order on Cuba effectively gives an advantage to Trump hotels while harming the competition, eroding the free market.

Bernadine Bednarz of Los Angeles also brings up Trump’s hotel empire:

If Trump had a hotel in Havana, would he have restricted travel to Cuba? Mr. President, let me know after you read this.

Walnut resident Robert Price lauds Trump for punishing the Cuban regime:

I am so glad Trump is standing up for human rights.

President Raul Castro and his brother Fidel before him have been terrible on humans rights, and U.S. companies want to exploit Cubans for their own profits.

This was apparently OK for President Obama, but it is not for Trump. I am glad the current president is taking the high road.

