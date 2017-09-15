The story arc of Trump's presidency: Are we headed toward doom or a happy ending?

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg’s characterization of President Trump as Chauncey Gardiner from 1979’s “Being There” is spot on — he’s Chauncey with a mean streak. (“Trump and his supporters don't care about ideology. They just want to ‘win,’” Opinion, Sept. 12)

Goldberg’s observation that Trump “benefits from being surrounded by people who see what they want to see” can be taken a step further. People like me, who have no desire to see Trump as a sterling lad, talked ourselves into believing that there had to be more to him than met the eye. How could the incurious and shallow person that Trump appeared to be have succeeded in business and amassed a great fortune?

The reality that our initial gut instinct was accurate is still sinking in.

Brian Masson, Harbor City

..

To the editor: Goldberg’s column reminded me of several old movies, including the 1949 film “All the King’s Men” and the Willie Stark character played by Broderick Crawford.

The film starts with Stark being politically appealing to the vast majority of voters as someone who is honest, sincere and maybe a little naive. He is seen as someone who will clean up the political mess that existed before him. It turns out that when he gets elected, he becomes even worse than the people he ousted.

Maybe Trump will do the opposite and actually become a good president for all Americans. Let’s hope.

Larry Kirschenbaum, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: Actually, it has become all too apparent that Trump’s real mandate was vengeance against President Obama. Ever since that fateful roast where he sat stone-faced while Obama delivered one spot-on zinger after another, Trump has made it his mission to erase every achievement made by his predecessor.

Mickey Fielding, Los Angeles

