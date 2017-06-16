Is Trump preparing for another 'Saturday Night Massacre'?

To the editor: Thank you for your editorial noting that President Trump firing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III would likely entail dismissing not only Mueller, but also Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who hired him. (“Firing Mueller would be a stupid, reckless act even for Trump,” editorial, June 13)

Such a move would echo the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” that, far from ending the Watergate investigation, led inexorably to President Nixon’s resignation in disgrace.

Former FBI Director James B. Comey’s testimony before Congress has forced the nation to confront the question of whether Trump’s words and actions constitute obstruction of justice and, if so, whether they rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” meriting impeachment and removal from office.

Mueller’s investigation should be allowed to proceed without interference.

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco

..

To the editor: Impeaching and removing Trump would be good for the country but bad for Democrats. A conservative Mike Pence presidency would create a smooth-running assembly line of reactionary Republican legislation ready for his signature.

To save their majority in Congress with a Pence presidency, it is conceivable Republicans would cynically join with Democrats to remove Trump from office. Republicans were apparently ready to do this to Nixon in the Watergate crisis.

Carl Martz, Redlands

