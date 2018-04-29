Advertisement

If Trump can patch things up with North Korea, what about Mexico?

Apr 29, 2018 | 4:00 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in pose for photographs after a historic meeting in Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 27. (Getty Images)

To the editor: I have never made a secret of my dislike for President Trump and my strong feeling that he is unfit to sit in the Oval Office.

Having said that, to the extent, however small, that his words and actions have been catalytic in bringing North and South Korea to the point where their leaders hold hands at the demilitarized zone that separates those two countries, I say, "Way to go, Mr. President."

Now, I ask our president to go south and meet with the Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, to make a plan to go forward without a border wall.

Doug Tennant, Dana Point

