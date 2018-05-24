Russia attacked our election in 2016 and will likely try again. Does Trump even care?

To the editor: Russia meddled in the 2016 election and almost certainly will continue meddling through the 2018 midterms and beyond. This is a serious threat to our democracy and should enrage every American, but sadly it does not. ("Trump 'hereby demands' the Justice Department investigate his conspiracy theories. That's not how it works," editorial, May 23)
Today partisan politics has never been so profound and eats away at our patriotism and national security.
The country rallied after the Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks and celebrated together after SEAL Team Six made an unannounced visit to Osama bin Laden's compound. Our politicians need to resurrect this patriotic fervor in honor of those we remember on Memorial Day.
On Monday, we honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our democracy. Partisan politics never overshadowed their patriotism.
Paul Shubunka, Santa Clarita
..
To the editor: If President Trump is not crying "witch hunt" over some aspect of the Russia investigation, he's conducting a snitch hunt to find a White House leaker, prompting a glitch hunt with an outrageous tweet or simply scratching an itch hunt for ever more publicity.
The question we're left with usually is: Which hunt will it be tomorrow?
Reid Grosky, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Before we tackle "Spygate," the president's term for a scandal he invented involving the Russia investigation, could we finish up TaxReturnsgate, AccessHollywoodgate, IHeartPutingate, Mar-a-Lagogate, Profitsgate, Nepotismgate, Charlottesville NeoNazisgate, FireComeygate and Stormygate?
Jim Hess, Glendora
..
To the editor: Now that Trump is referring to his most recent baseless charge as "Spygate," I hereby demand that the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III be known henceforth as "Trumpgate." Seems only fair.
Terry Walker, Sylmar
