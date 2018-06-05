America was founded by rich, white elites. We've never stopped putting VIPs on a pedestal

“Forty years ago we were less craven” — says who? Lazy phrasing like “for a long time,” “once upon a time” and “it was assumed” romanticize a facile nostalgia for some place and time that never existed. Doing this is as self-serving, dangerous and stupid as any red-hat wearing, flag-waving nitwit bemoaning a lost America where everyone shut up and knew his or her place.