Forget the delta water tunnels. Why not focus on desalination to slake L.A.'s thirst?

To the editor: While your editorial makes the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta water tunnels sound like a dire but necessary expenditure, the mere concept flies in the face of a sobering reality: There isn't enough water to keep up with the rapid growth of this state, particularly in Southern California. ("The delta tunnels plan is costly, risky and unfair to L.A. It's also the right thing to do," editorial, April 12)
The editorial mentions mountain and Colorado River water being in shorter supply presumably due to continued utilization and the persistent drought conditions, which prompted the Metropolitan Water District to continue supporting this project to the tune of nearly $11 billion. But there might not even be enough water available for this project to divert south.
Seems this state has a wonderful coastline along the largest ocean that can provide almost unlimited fresh water for our people and our agriculture. Desalination makes water rather than stores what may not come from Mother Nature.
Jim Josway, Aliso Viejo
To the editor: I was born in Los Angeles. I spent the first half of my life there and then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area shortly after the 1992 riots.
The delta tunnel project will not help, but rather, will diminish part of our water supply in Northern California. I do not know anybody who lives up here who supports this. I think it would be very enlightening to put it on a ballot or do a poll.
Evidently, California is too big to manage, and the water rights that have been grabbed in the northern part of the state by interests in the south are legendary. Los Angeles has made no attempts at desalination, as San Diego has, and it just keeps growing.
Will Gov. Jerry Brown's legacy be the selling out of our water? Or will this spawn another effort to split up California?
Jordon Berkove, Forestville, Calif.
