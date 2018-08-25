God's presidential plan for Mike Pence

The key to understanding Pence’s version of religion lies in his favorite bit of scripture, from Jeremiah, which reads: “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” This verse is now on display in the vice president’s residence. It is especially popular among Calvinists who believe that God directly orchestrates everything that happens on Earth.

Everything — including Trump’s presidency. The reality star, that is to say, was chosen by God. Granted, he’s not a godly character. But conservative Christians troubled by Trump’s profanity and infidelities can take comfort in the Bible’s story of Cyrus, a pagan king who served God by protecting the Jews. Despite their vast numbers and power, many modern conservative Christians consider themselves to be oppressed like the ancient Jews. If Cyrus helped Jews, then why can’t Trump champion conservative evangelicals?

During the 2016 campaign, an evangelist’s book about Cyrus and Trump — “God’s Chaos Candidate” — became a runaway best seller in the conservative Christian world. The story of Cyrus was taught in many churches.

Similarly, Pence is regarded by some as a modern version of another Old Testament figure, Daniel, who safeguarded his fellow Jews while functioning as counselor to another pagan ruler, Nebuchadnezzar.

Daniel aided the Israelites by appearing to abandon his Jewishness in Nebuchadnezzar’s court. Pence, the argument goes, sets aside his moral standards to retain access to Trump. From his insider perch, he can do more good for religious conservatives than from the outside. And if he were to take that final step to the Oval Office, then the ends would justify the means.

Certainly no one should doubt the vice president’s ambition. He has reinforced his position by seeding the administration with personal allies and building a national campaign organization.

