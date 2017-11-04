Another week of Trump's inane tweets, dishonesty and unfitness

And he keeps proving his unsuitability, most recently in a series of tweets late Wednesday in which he called for the speedy trial and execution of Sayfullo Saipov, accused in the New York City truck terror attack, and publicly mused about whether Saipov should be sent to Guantanamo Bay for military trial or remain in New York to face charges in the civilian courts. These aren’t the actions of a president; they are the inane chatter from the loudmouth at the end of the bar. Or the leader of a mob. ...

At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president addressed the terror attack and said that “we need quick justice and we need strong justice – much quicker and much stronger than we have right now. Because what we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock.” A short time later, a reporter asked his spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “Why did the president call the U.S. justice system a joke and a laughingstock during his comments in the Cabinet?” Her answer: “That’s not what he said.” Both statements were included in official White House transcripts. There is no truth with this White House.

So how does the nation deal with such unreliability from the president and his staff? Keep the spotlight on. Keep exposing the lies (Politifact has been keeping a running log, though it’s usually a few days behind) and the inconsistencies, and hope that truth will win out.

