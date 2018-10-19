California housing crisis podcast: How has wine country rebuilt after last year's wildfires?

A row of houses in Santa Rosa, Calif., lies in ruins in October 2017 as fires swept through wine country. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

It’s been a year since Sonoma County and other Northern California counties were hit with devastating wildfires that led to dozens of deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we speak with Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey about rebuilding efforts in his city, and resident John Thill, who lost both his home and business in the fires.

With less than three weeks before the election, we also break down how gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox handled housing questions in their lone debate, and discuss the latest polling and fundraising for Proposition 10, the initiative that would expand rent control across the state.