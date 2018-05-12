John Chiang attacks Antonio Villaraigosa's record as L.A. mayor in new campaign ad

Democratic candidates appear at a 39th District forum in January. Two have since dropped out. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vexed for months over the prospect of getting boxed out of crucial House races after California’s primary, Democrats think they’ve found a way to fight back.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee this week began airing television ads that go after two Republicans running for retiring Rep. Ed Royce’s seat. The ads made no mention of a third, Young Kim, who has led polls, has the backing of Royce and is seen widely as the Democrats’ most formidable potential opponent in November.

By attacking two Republicans viewed as second tier, Democrats are hoping to suppress GOP votes for those candidates while ensuring that Kim gets far enough ahead to be the only Republican in the general election. They also hope to avoid explicitly backing or attacking one of their own in the increasingly nasty intra-party fights in some districts.