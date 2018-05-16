Delaine Eastin debuts TV ad showing rivals in the governor's race repeatedly agreeing with her

Natasha Alexenko of Natasha's Justice Project speaks in favor of more timely testing of rape kits in Sacramento on Tuesday. (Jazmine Ulloa / Los Angeles Times)

Less than a month after police arrested a man suspected of being the Golden State Killer — one of California’s most prolific serial rapists — state lawmakers in Sacramento on Tuesday said they want to ensure all sexual assault kits are counted and swiftly tested.

Under a bill by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino), law enforcement agencies would have to submit rape kits to crime labs within 20 days of their collection, and labs would have no more than 120 days to test them. Another bill by Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) would require a statewide audit of all untested exams.

Funding has been a major hurdle for similar proposals in the past. At least half a dozen bills that have died or been vetoed over the last decade would have required law enforcement to tackle backlogs and speed up the examination process for survivors.