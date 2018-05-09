Guess who talked the most during the California governor's race debate

At Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate, GOP businessman John Cox said he led the recall effort against former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, who resigned in 2013 under a torrent of sexual harassment allegations.

Cox was a donor to the effort to oust Filner, but he was not one of the primary driving forces behind Filner’s exit. A former San Diego city councilwoman as well as two local attorneys first called on Filner to resign and were the most prominent opponents of Filner as the controversy raged.