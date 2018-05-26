Three candidates in California's race for governor have millions to spend in final days before primary

(Daily Pilot)

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (Costa Mesa) told a group of California Realtors this month that it should be OK for homeowners to refuse to sell their homes to gays and lesbians, prompting the National Association of Realtors to withdraw its endorsement.

“Every homeowner should be able to make a decision not to sell their home to someone (if) they don’t agree with their lifestyle,” the congressman said, according to the Orange County Register.

Rohrabacher, who is prone to off-the-wall statements and positions, told the paper in an interview, “We’ve drawn a line on racism, but I don’t think we should extend that line. … A homeowner should not be required to be in business with someone they think is doing something that is immoral.”