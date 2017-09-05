Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.
Key info:
- The administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.
- The program will not be fully phased out until March 2020.
- Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers.
- Here's how Gov. Brown and California lawmakers will seek to blunt the effort to end DACA
- Full coverage
- Watch live: Protesters gather in front of the White House
California state leaders call decision to rescind DACA 'callous' and 'cowardly'
California state leaders Tuesday denounced the Trump administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, calling it "callous" and "cowardly."
President Trump's decision to end the program, which grants protections for immigrants brought into the country illegally as children, affects more than 800,000 nationwide, a quarter of whom are in California.