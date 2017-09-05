Politics

Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.

Key info:



California state leaders call decision to rescind DACA 'callous' and 'cowardly'

California state leaders Tuesday denounced the Trump administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, calling it "callous" and "cowardly."

President Trump's decision to end the program, which grants protections for immigrants brought into the country illegally as children, affects more than 800,000 nationwide, a quarter of whom are in California.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
76°