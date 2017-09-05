Democratic candidate for governor Delaine Eastin says Dreamers 'trusted us' with their lives

Gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin at the California Democratic Party convention in May.

Former state schools chief Delaine Eastin, a Democrat running for California governor, on Tuesday expressed strong support for the young people currently shielded from deportation under the DACA program.

Eastin has called for enhanced protections of all immigrants and has been a harsh critic of the Trump administration since jumping into the race last fall. Along with supporting the impeachment of the president, Eastin has blasted efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and said she favors establishing a single-payer health care program.

Eastin on Tuesday called on Congress to immediately take action to protect young people known as Dreamers.

"The President's decision to end DACA is devastating to some of our best and brightest young people," Eastin said in a statement.