Trump is delving into the nation's opioid addiction crisis. Here's a look at its origins

President Trump today is hosting a listening session at the White House on opioid and other drug abuse.

During his campaign, Trump promised to end the opioid addiction epidemic. This week, he appointed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead a White House commission to combat drug addiction. Christie joined Trump at today’s event kicking off that effort.

Watch the video above about the origins of an epidemic that has killed tens of thousands of people in the United States since 1999.

Learn more about the opioid crisis in a series of special reports by The Times.

