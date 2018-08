John McCain's death marks a new era for congressional checks on Trump

Since McCain's diagnosis, his face-offs with Trump were largely restricted to official statements and through Twitter, where the senator made a point of reserving carefully worded vitriol for the matters that most defined him. On the matter of torture, he challenged lawmakers to vote against confirming now-CIA Director Gina Haspel, who was involved in the agency's interrogation program. On the rule of law and matters concerning allegations of Russian interference, he reprimanded Trump for attacking special counsel Robert Mueller III and his probe. And in response to Trump's statements flouting long-standing global alliances, he has gone around the president to address other nations on behalf of the American people.