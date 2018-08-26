John McCain's death marks a new era for congressional checks on Trump

“Look, we're all about human rights ... but if you try to overload this and try to resolve all these things at once, I think you're just setting things up for failure,” Risch said during a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on North Korea in June. “We have a different situation with President Trump than we have in the past . . . Kim Jong Un recognizes that he's dealing with a person who has a very strong personality, and he's not going to tolerate the kinds of things that have happened in the past.”