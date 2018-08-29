Arizona Senate race likely to be a tale of two pivots

McSally bristles at any suggestion that she's changed, noting she only entered politics six years ago — before that she was an Air Force colonel who had served as the first female combat pilot. "It's a false narrative," McSally said of the idea she's tacked rightward. During a campaign trip to the border last week, McSally noted that she met with Trump in March of 2017, before the Senate seat opened up. "I have been working very closely with him since he's been in office."