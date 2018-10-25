Advertisement

10th District: Rep. Jeff Denham and Josh Harder

By Maya Sweedler
Oct 25, 2018 | 3:00 AM

Democrats barely outnumber Republicans in the 10th Congressional District in the Central Valley, but higher Republican turnout has kept it in GOP hands.

But after Hillary Clinton eked out a victory here in 2016, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee began targeting the district voters in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

Democrats are fronting first-time candidate Josh Harder to face incumbent Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock.

Denham has repeatedly attacked Harder, a Stanford University graduate and former vice president of a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, as a “Bay area” candidate who won’t represent the Central Valley.

Harder, who was born and raised in the district, has countered by contending that Denham abandons positions he expresses to constituents and just votes along party lines.

Denham previously represented the area in the state Senate, served in the Air Force and founded a company specializing in plastic packaging used in agriculture.

Harder has a five-point lead among likely voters, according to a recent poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

District voters say they most care about healthcare, immigration, gun laws and the economy, according to the IGS poll.

Jeff Denham
Rep. Jeff Denham looks on as Derek Kan, Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation, during a roundtable discussion about key Central Valley infrastructure projects at the Stanislaus Council of Governments on October 9, 2018 in Modesto. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Josh Harder
California Democratic congressional candidate Josh Harder speaks during a town hall style meeting at a Best Western hotel on October 4, 2018 in Patterson, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock), left, and Democratic challenger Josh Harder. (Photographs by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

HEALTHCARE

Denham

  • Voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which angered some constituents.
  • "[The American Health Care Act] is a good first step toward putting control over personal healthcare choices back into the hands of individuals — not the federal government — while ensuring important protections remain in place for those with preexisting conditions and in high-risk pools,” Denham told the Modesto Bee.
  • The Republican healthcare bill, which passed in the House, does not include the Obamacare provision limiting how much insurance companies can charge people with preexisting conditions.

Harder

  • Supports Medicare for all
  • “We can provide short-term relief by increasing competition on the marketplaces by letting people buy into Medicare, curtailing prescription drug prices, and bringing more people into the marketplace,” his website says.
  • Wants to reduce healthcare costs long-term by limiting what he calls pharmaceutical companies' monopolistic practices and price gouging; allowing imports of medicine from Canada; and paying providers for quality of care, not volume.

WATER POLICY

The Highway 49 bridge over the New Melones Reservoir on the Stanislaus River in the central Sierra Nevada foothills in August 2016.
The Highway 49 bridge over the New Melones Reservoir on the Stanislaus River in the central Sierra Nevada foothills in August 2016. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
  • "I will continue to fight for local control of our precious resources by standing up against state and federal water grabs on the Stanislaus and Tuolumne rivers, proposing creative and cost-effective solutions that save threatened fish and advance our scientific knowledge of the fishery, and utilizing our local reservoirs for increased storage at no cost to the taxpayer. I will also promote efforts to strengthen and secure our flood control levees to protect vital resources and services like finally bringing improved flood control along Orestimba Creek and the San Joaquin River."
    Denham's congressional website
  • "My top priority in office will be to fight for the Valley’s long-term water security. ... I will support projects that effectively manage our groundwater systems, like expanding the UC Davis’ groundwater recharge and banking project in Modesto. I’ll support our local groundwater sustainability agencies and the plans they’ve developed. The treatment plant in the Modesto subbasin, which MID [Modesto Irrigation District] and the city of Modesto built decades ago, provides a great example of type of project we should be promoting.”
    Harder to the Modesto Bee

IMMIGRATION

Denham

Harder

  • Supports a path to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients.
  • Has indicated he'd support bipartisan immigration reform, such as the 2013 bill co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators dubbed the Gang of Eight.
  • “Family separation policy is just one symptom of a much larger disease, which is that this administration and our current Congress has shown no courage to do comprehensive immigration reform," Harder told Mother Jones magazine. "I’m glad it seems like it may be ended, but it seems like there’s a way bigger problem here.”
ECONOMY

  • “Since tax reforms went into effect, we’ve hit record-breaking economic milestones. Here at home, unemployment has decreased and median household income has increased from $60,235 to $63,223. The tax cuts and credits made permanent in Tax Reform 2.0 are a win for families across the Valley.”
    Denham's congressional website
  • “Plain and simple, the Republican Tax Scam is a massive middle finger to California families — and Jeff Denham just voted for it, again. Corporate taxes are cut permanently, but middle class families will actually see their taxes go up over the next few years.”
    Harder on Facebook
  (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

GUN CONTROL

Denham

  • Hasn't publicly discussed gun policy recently.
  • In 2016, he put out a statement condemning President Obama’s efforts to use executive orders to expand background checks and increase enforcement of existing gun laws. Denham said he supports citizens' 2nd Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

Harder

  • “I don't want to change anything for gun owners here in the Central Valley, but take our reforms and institute them nationwide.”
  • “We must ensure the right for responsible gun owners to be able to hunt and protect their home is respected, along with the 2nd Amendment.” — Both statements from Harder campaign
