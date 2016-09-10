Clinton apologizes for calling half of Trump's supporters 'deplorables'

Hillary Clinton said Saturday she was wrong to label half of Donald Trump’s supporters as “deplorables,” while Republicans seized upon the remark to argue that the Democratic presidential nominee is an elitist who does not respect the American people.

“Last night I was ‘grossly generalistic,’ and that's never a good idea. I regret saying ‘half’ -- that was wrong,” Clinton said in a statement, before going on to insist that Trump has nevertheless repeatedly engaged in “deplorable” behavior throughout his campaign, such as attacking a judge’s Mexican heritage, questioning the silence of a Gold Star mother because of her Muslim faith and being a leader of the birther movement that wrongly claimed President Obama was not born in the United States.

“So I won't stop calling out bigotry and racist rhetoric in this campaign,” Clinton said.

Clinton did not apologize for using the term “basket of deplorables" or saying some of Trump’s supporters are “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it” at a fundraiser Friday night in New York City.

The remark drew immediate comparisons by some to when 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney said 47% of Americans would automatically vote for President Obama because they were dependent on government, and it wasn’t his job to worry about them.

While both were incendiary statements, there are differences in the circumstances – Romney was surreptitiously recorded by a bartender at a fundraiser that was closed to the media, while Clinton made her remarks in front of the press and had previously publicly described a segment of Trump’s supporters as “deplorables.”

Additionally, the underlying message of Clinton’s remarks is aligned with her recent efforts to court moderate Republicans who are uneasy with their party’s standard bearer.

Clinton expressed regret only for generalizing that this group amounted to “half” of Trump’s supporters, which equates to millions of Americans.

Trump, his campaign and Republican Party leaders pounced on Clinton’s remarks to argue that she had revealed disdain and disregard for everyday Americans.

GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence said Clinton’s “low opinion” of the American people disqualified her from being elected president.

“[T]he men and women who support Donald Trump's campaign are hard-working Americans, farmers, coal miners, teachers, veterans, members of our law enforcement community, members of every class of this country who know that we can make America great again,” Pence said, speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. “So let me just say from the bottom of my heart: Hillary, they are not a basket of anything, they are Americans, and they deserve your respect.”

Trump tweeted that Clinton’s words would harm her standing in the election, and said in a statement that if he is elected president he would represent all Americans.

“Wow, Hillary Clinton was SO INSULTING to my supporters, millions of amazing, hard-working people. I think it will cost her at the Polls!” Trump tweeted Saturday. “While Hillary said horrible things about my supporters, and while many of her supporters will never vote for me, I still respect them all!”

Clinton responded by tweeting back at Trump a list of groups he has disparaged.“Except for African Americans, Muslims, Latinos, immigrants, women, veterans—and any so-called ‘losers’ or ‘dummies,’ ” she tweeted.

