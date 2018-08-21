Moderate Susan Collins says Trump's Supreme Court pick considers Roe vs. Wade settled law

President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, has told Sen. Susan Collins of Maine that he considers Roe vs. Wade to be settled law, the moderate Republican senator said after meeting with him Tuesday.
“We talked about whether he considers Roe to be settled law,” Collins said. “He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law.”
Democrats have a narrow margin to block Kavanaugh’s nomination, and Collins is one of the key senators they are hoping to convince to vote no. Abortion access and the future of the landmark abortion rights ruling is a major factor for Collins. She has said she would not support a nominee who was hostile to the Roe decision, so Kavanaugh’s remarks seem to have been intended to alleviate such concerns.
In fact, most legal analysts are confident that Kavanaugh would provide the fifth vote on the Supreme Court to restrict abortion rights and possibly overturn Roe. Acknowledging that Roe is a Supreme Court precedent is merely stating a fact, and does not necessarily signal Kavanaugh would not vote to overturn it.
After the more-than-two-hour meeting, Collins said she will not announce how she’ll vote until after his confirmation hearing in early September.
“You never know what questions are going to come up in a Judiciary Committee hearing where 21 individuals are going to be questioning him,” Collins said.