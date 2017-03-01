Cruz, Pelosi, Schumer and Pence: Watch how they reacted to Trump's speech

President Trump delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

On both sides of the aisle, politicians had plenty to say about Trump’s remarks. Here are some video clips from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.); and Vice President Mike Pence.

Sen. Ted Cruz

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer

Vice President Mike Pence

ALSO

Fact-checking the president's speech

They watched the same Trump speech but heard completely different things

Trump shifts from doom-and-gloom to a more optimistic vision. But he offers no clarity on how he'll get there