Democrats vie to impress the party’s elite, and audition for the 2020 presidential race

Time at the podium, or waxing intellectual with other panelists on the white leather couch behind it, was sought after, but also fraught this year. Those who took the stage, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen.Elizabeth Warren, wrestled with the question of how far the left's anger can go to win back the country for Democrats, and how far the party should go in moving its focus to a different message, perhaps an optimistic one. They jockeyed to offer a vision the kingmakers in the audience could embrace.