Here's how newspapers covered the Trump-Putin summit

After insisting on Monday that he didn’t see “any reason why it would be” Russia meddling in the United States’ electoral system, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he misspoke. The president told reporters at the White House that what he meant to say was that he didn’t see why Russia “wouldn't” be responsible.
Trump’s original remark, which seemed to deny the unanimous conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies, followed a private meeting on Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. It sent waves of disapproval through Washington, including Republican circles. Here’s how coverage of the unprecedented summit played out on front pages around the world.