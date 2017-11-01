Charges in the Russia investigation so far

Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III was named as special counsel in May to investigate Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and any evidence of collusion by people linked to President Trump. He convened a criminal grand jury in August, which can be used to issue subpoenas, gather testimony and compel individuals to testify. Mueller has authority to investigate related crimes that his team uncovers, even if they are not connected to Russia.

The October indictment

Criminal charges against three former campaign aides to Trump, including his former campaign manager, marked a new phase in the investigation.

Paul Manafort, a wealthy Washington lobbyist and power broker and his political aide, Richard W. Gates III, were arraigned Monday in federal court on a dozen charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in an alleged scheme to conceal more than $75 million overseas without paying taxes.

In addition to money laundering, the men were charged with filing false reports to conceal the fact that they were acting as unregistered foreign agents.

Separately, George Papadopoulos, a 30-year-old who served as a foreign policy advisor to Trump’s campaign, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents. His plea agreement disclosed he had been cooperating with the investigation since this summer.

The entities used to launder more than $12 million Owned or controlled Entity Total laundered Owner Manafort, Gates Business Lucicle Consultants Limited Total laundered $3,387,075.00 Owner Unknown Business Yiakora Ventures Limited Total laundered $3,139,249.00 Owner Manafort, Gates Business Global Highway Limited Total laundered $2,283,702.00 Owner Manafort Business Global Endeavour Inc. Total laundered $1,434,875.00 Owner Manafort, Gates Business Leviathan Advisors Limited Total laundered $1,394,452.00 Owner Manafort, Gates Business LOAV Advisors Limited Total laundered $202,500.00 Owner Gates Business Pompolo Limited Total laundered $188,900.00 Owner Unknown Business Unknown Total laundered $56,293.00 Owner Manafort, Gates Business Peranova Holdings Limited Total laundered $37,500.00 Owner Manafort, Gates Business Black Sea View Limited Total laundered $20,000.00

Paul Manafort

Manafort worked for the Trump campaign from March until August 2106, serving for several months as campaign chairman. He resigned his position after being dogged by questions about his work for the pro-Russian former ruling political party in Ukraine.

The indictment alleges that Manafort failed to register his activities as an agent of a foreign power, the Ukrainians, and laundered $18 million that he received for his work, using it to buy real estate, expensive clothes and other items. The indictment also accuses him of getting loans against his properties to obtain cash in the United States without paying taxes on the income

Charges Status Charges Conspiracy against the United States Status Awaiting trial Charges Conspiracy to launder money Status Awaiting trial Charges Failed to report foreign accounts 2011 Status Awaiting trial Charges Failed to report foreign accounts 2012 Status Awaiting trial Charges Failed to report foreign accounts 2013 Status Awaiting trial Charges Failed to report foreign accounts 2014 Status Awaiting trial Charges Unregistered agent of a foreign principal Status Awaiting trial Charges Made false statements in Foreign Agents Registration Act Status Awaiting trial Charges Caused another to make a false statement Status Awaiting trial

Richard W. Gates III

The indictment alleges that Gates moved $3 million from offshore accounts to pay his mortgage, children’s tuition and bills for interior decorating.

Charges Status Charges Conspiracy against the United States Status Awaiting trial Charges Conspiracy to launder money Status Awaiting trial Charges Failed to report foreign accounts 2011 Status Awaiting trial Charges Failed to report foreign accounts 2012 Status Awaiting trial Charges Failed to report foreign accounts 2013 Status Awaiting trial Charges Unregistered agent of a foreign principal Status Awaiting trial Charges Made false statements in Foreign Agents Registration Act Status Awaiting trial Charges Caused another to make a false statement Status Awaiting trial

George Papadopoulos

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in a closed-door court hearing on Oct. 5 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with people who claimed to have direct connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials.

He admitted that he had met with an unnamed professor in London who told him that high-level Russian officials had damaging information on Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails.

In court papers, Papadopoulos was described as a “proactive” cooperator, a term that veteran prosecutors say sometimes signals that a defendant has been wearing a hidden recording device to gather evidence on others.

Papadopoulos’ plea deal that means he will probably serve no more than six months in prison.