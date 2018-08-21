Trump advisor Larry Kudlow hosted publisher of white nationalists at his home

Several longtime associates of the president also attended the private party at Kudlow's home in rural Redding, Conn., according to Politico, including political strategist Roger Stone and businessman Christopher Ruddy, both of whom have also known Kudlow for years. Politico reported that members of the media such as CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera and Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade, who is one of the president's favorite personalities, attended as well.