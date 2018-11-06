America casts its vote in a referendum on Trump

To a greater degree than usual, issues such as the robust economy, which stood to benefit Republicans, and expanding healthcare, a part of the Democratic platform, took a back seat to raw emotion. The searing fight over Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation deepened antagonism on both sides. Domestic terrorist attacks, including the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a spate of mail bombs directed at Trump’s critics, including Clinton and former President Obama, put the country on edge.