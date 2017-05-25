Montana weighs in on congressional race roiled by assault charge

With a new layer of uncertainty, the polls opened Thursday in Montana in a congressional race unsettled by assault charges lodged against the Republican front-runner for allegedly attacking a reporter covering the race.

The state woke up to blazing headlines and blaring TV news accounts of the altercation, and GOP leaders from the state capital in Helena to Washington, D.C., were squirming in response.

The Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte, was cited for misdemeanor assault Wednesday night for allegedly body-slamming Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian newspaper, when he sought to ask about the House GOP’s proposed healthcare legislation.

Two of Montana’s largest newspapers, the Billings Gazette and the Missoulian, rescinded their endorsement of Gianforte.

“If what was heard on tape and described by eyewitnesses is accurate, the incident in Bozeman is nothing short of assault,” the Gazette editorial board wrote. “We wouldn't condone it if it happened on the street. We wouldn't condone it if it happened in a home or even a late-night bar fight. And we couldn't accept it from a man who is running to become Montana's lone congressional representative.”

In Washington, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan called on Gianforte to apologize.

“There is no time where a physical altercation should occur,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters. “With the press, or with human beings.”

After hours of silence, others in the party began weighing in as well.

Montana’s Republican senator, Steve Daines, who is personally close to Gianforte, issued a brief statement saying, “I do not condone violence in any way.”

Nebraska’s GOP Sen. Ben Sasse also weighed in on Twitter. “A big part of a public servant's job is teaching civics,” he wrote. “If the First Amendment means anything, it means you can’t body-slam a journalist.”

Gianforte, 56, a tech entrepreneur who ran unsuccessfully for governor 2016, abruptly canceled his scheduled appearances Thursday on Fox News and other programs and offered no response when the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued the assault charge.

The strange events introduced a large dose of uncertainly into a contest that had been seen as Gianforte’s to lose.

The election was set when the state’s sole House member, Republican Ryan Zinke, left to head the Interior Department.

The Democratic nominee, bluegrass musician and political newcomer Rob Quist, 69, has benefited from millions of dollars and support from party activists from around the country. But the national party largely withheld its support while the GOP and its allies strafed Quist with a barrage of negative ads that badly damaged his homespun image.

In the hours since the alleged assault, Democrats and Quist supporters moved to capitalize on the charges against Gianforte. The liberal group MoveOn produced an online ad that included audio of the altercation, in which a loud crash is heard and Gianforte looses a string of expletives.

But it was uncertain how many voters remained to be persuaded.

More than 250,000 absentee ballots had already been cast by Wednesday, which could amount to more than half the total. That was certain to minimize the impact of the election-eve events.

