With a deadline approaching, Republicans' last push to roll back Obamacare gains strength

A last-ditch Republican push to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to pick up momentum Monday even as opposition from leading patient advocates and healthcare organizations mounted, setting the stage for another potentially dramatic Senate vote on the future of the 2010 law, often called Obamacare.

Prospects for the new repeal legislation – sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) – remain uncertain, but the proposal won an important endorsement Monday from a key Republican governor, Arizona’s Doug Ducey.

That raised the possibility that the state’s senior senator, John McCain, who cast the critical vote in July to kill the last repeal push, could back the new bill. McCain has said he would be influenced by Ducey’s position, but has also called for a less partisan, less rushed approach to healthcare legislation.

Supporters of the Graham-Cassidy measure aim to bring it to the Senate floor next week, just days ahead of when special rules expire that could allow it to pass with 50 votes, rather than the 60 that major measures typically require.

That has prompted leading patient and medical groups to intensify warnings that the Graham-Cassidy proposal could devastate coverage for tens of millions of vulnerable Americans.

The bill would go far beyond repealing key parts of President Obama’s signature healthcare law. It would fundamentally change how states and the federal government divide the cost of providing healthcare.

At the same time, the measure would give states broad new authority to completely overhaul their healthcare systems and change or eliminate consumer protections.

It would also redistribute tens of billions in federal aid, taking it away from states such as California, Illinois and New York that have expansive safety nets and giving more to states that do not, including many Republican-majority states in the South, according to independent analyses.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday it would not be able to produce a full analysis of the bill for “at least several weeks” although it would offer a “preliminary assessment” of some aspects next week.

Monday, a coalition of 16 patients groups condemned the proposal.

“This legislation fails to provide Americans with what they need to maintain their health,” the groups said in a statement, echoing similar criticism leveled last week by the AARP, physician groups and the country’s safety net hospitals.

The patient groups – which include the American Diabetes Assn., American Heart Assn., American Lung Assn., March of Dimes and National Multiple Sclerosis Society – warned the bill “would roll back important essential health benefit protections and potentially open the door to annual and lifetime caps on coverage, endangering access to critical care for millions of Americans.”

Last week, six leading physician groups, including the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a letter to congressional leaders that the new GOP proposal “fails to protect the health care coverage and consumer protections available under current law.”

None of the country’s leading patient or healthcare groups has backed the legislation.

The bill’s authors say it would lead to better care and lower costs.

“Instead of a Washington-knows-best approach like Obamacare, our legislation empowers those closest to the health care needs of their communities to provide solutions,” Graham said last week.

“Our bill takes money and power out of Washington and gives it back to patients and states.

The legislation has appeared to face long odds, in part because of the short time left before the special rules, known as budget reconciliation, expire on Sept. 30.

It’s also unclear if GOP congressional leaders have the appetite to restart a contentious debate over health legislation that could imperil insurance protections for millions of Americans.

As of Monday afternoon, it still appeared Republicans were at least a vote or two shy. No Democratic senators are expected to vote for the bill, so Republican leaders can afford to lose only two of their members.

Conservative Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has rejected the Graham-Cassidy proposal because it retains much of the spending in the current law. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who voted against repeal legislation over the summer, have voiced reservations about provisions that would restrict federal money for Planned Parenthood.

Meanwhile, leading Republicans and Democrats in the Senate health committee are working on a bipartisan effort to stabilize insurance markets created by the law. Collins and Murkowksi and numerous patients advocates and healthcare groups have supported that effort.

But the White House has supported the repeal push. And Cassidy has said in recent days that he is close to the 50 votes needed to advance the bill.

The Graham-Cassidy proposal would eliminate federal assistance that allowed 31 states to expand Medicaid coverage to poor, working-age adults, a population not traditionally covered by the safety net health insurance program.