Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: How a socialist ex-bartender put a Democratic insider on ice

Ocasio-Cortez's politics are substantially to the left of most of the party, and even Sanders. In her campaign videos and posters, designed by friends from New York's socialist circles, she came out for the abolition of ICE, universal Medicare, a federal jobs guarantee and free college tuition. The ads also made it clear that she was a different candidate - a young Latina from the Bronx, not a white man from Queens. The posters, which she said were designed to look "revolutionary," were bilingual and centered her face; her viral campaign video, created by a socialist team called Means of Production, began with her saying that "women like me aren't supposed to run for office," over an image of her getting ready for the day in a busy apartment building.