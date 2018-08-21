Reactions to the Paul Manafort guilty verdicts

A federal jury convicted Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for Donald Trump, of eight charges Tuesday, drawing reactions from across the political landscape.
President Trump
“It’s a witch hunt. It’s a disgrace.”
Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.)
“Any attempt by the president to pardon Mr. Manafort or interfere in the investigation into his campaign would be a gross abuse of power and require immediate action by Congress.”
– Warner is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank)
“Michael Cohen’s almost simultaneous guilty plea to felony counts of tax fraud and bank fraud, and campaign finance violations involving the payment of hush money to women alleged to have had affairs with Trump, is yet another set of convictions of the president’s inner circle. The factual basis of the plea, potentially implicating the president in illegal campaign finance violations, adds to the president’s legal jeopardy.”
– Schiff is a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
— Kaine was the 2016 Democratic nominee for vice president
