GOP on edge as voters head to the polls in western Pennslyvania

In a district filled with former steel and coal workers whose employment prospects and standard of living has diminished with globalization, the race has predictably become a referendum on Trump's policies. Throughout the campaign, Saccone and his allies emphasized the GOP tax cuts the president championed. They labored to paint Lamb as a loyalist to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even after Lamb said publicly ​​​​​​​that he would not support keeping her in the leadership job. Trump's announcement that he would impose tariffs on imported steel seemed timed to propel Saccone forward.