Trump's EPA chief may face tough questions on Capitol Hill

How much longer the embattled chief of the Environmental Protection Agency holds onto his job could hinge on how sharp are the knives out for him Thursday on Capitol Hill.
Scott Pruitt will spend the day fielding some angry questions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Members of Congress have grown increasingly uncomfortable with mounting allegations against him and his agency.
As Pruitt heads to Congress to testify in back-to-back budget hearings, at least 10 investigations are looking into alleged ethical lapses and mismanagement at the EPA.
With the unflattering headlines piling up, some of Pruitt's most steadfast supporters are expressing doubts about whether the hard-charging crusader for deregulation and fossil-fuel interests is any longer the right man for the job. And the White House is having trouble mustering enthusiasm for its man at the EPA.
On Wednesday, after a reporter at the White House briefing listed several of Pruitt's alleged misdeeds and asked Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders why he still had a job in the administration, she answered with what amounted to a shrug.
"We're evaluating these concerns, and we expect the EPA administrator to answer for them, and we'll keep you posted," Sanders said.
Pruitt will have his chance Thursday. The questioning is expected to be intense. And it may come at Pruitt from many erstwhile allies. Several Republicans said before the hearings that they wanted to hear Pruitt explain why he is not, in effect, a creature of the swamp that President Trump had vowed to drain.
Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana complained that Pruitt had "hurt the credibility of all of us." Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who has resisted pressure from Democrats to hold his own hearings, conceded this week that "there continue to be serious questions" about whether EPA "money is being spent appropriately."
Even Pruitt's mentor, Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, is no longer an unflinching defender — he now says he wants answers from Pruitt and has called for Barrasso to hold his own oversight hearing.
Some prominent conservatives are rallying behind Pruitt. He has been among Trump's most effective Cabinet members, aggressively dismantling clean water and air rules, working from the inside to weaken the authority and power of federal environmental regulators and rolling back the Obama-era climate policies loathed by the coal and oil industries with which Pruitt has long aligned himself.
In an administration constantly gripped by chaos, Pruitt may not even be its biggest personnel problem given the problems facing Trump's nominee to head the Veterans Affairs department, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson.
Still, the list of allegations against the EPA chief is a long one:
White House and EPA officials have strained to explain a discounted housing deal that Pruitt arranged in Washington with the wife of a top energy lobbyist; huge raises he gave to longtime aides against the instructions of the White House; and a pattern of flying first class at taxpayer expense.
Federal investigators have already concluded that Pruitt broke the law in ordering the EPA to build a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office to deter eavesdroppers.
Former staffers have stepped forward to accuse Pruitt of all manner of things, including requesting sirens and lights to get to a dinner, having the government pay for bulletproof tires on his SUV, and ginning up official events to justify luxury travel around the world and to his home in Oklahoma.
Pruitt and his spokespeople have said security concerns justified some of the requests, although they have not produced evidence that he faced threats. Pruitt has blamed other problems, such as the pay increases, on aides.
But recent reports haven't helped Pruitt's case. As attorney general of Oklahoma, he bought a lavish home from a telecommunications lobbyist at a fire-sale price using a shell company that concealed his interest.
And then came the news that the energy lobbyist whose wife rented Pruitt a bedroom in Washington had brought a client to meet with Pruitt at the EPA — despite earlier insistence that no such meeting took place.
"I want to give him every chance," Inhofe said Wednesday when asked by ABC News about Pruitt. But, he added, "I am concerned about some of the accusations."
