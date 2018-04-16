Scott Pruitt broke law with $43,000 phone booth, investigators find

The phone booth is not the only controversial move Pruitt made without first seeking approval. The federal government's ethics chief this month scolded the agency head for not getting approval from ethics officers for his housing arrangement with the wife of an energy lobbyist until long after he had used the apartment. He called for further investigation into Pruitt's spending and management. The agency's inspector general has several of its own investigations open into Pruitt's use of agency funds and alleged ethical lapses. Also looking into Pruitt is the House Oversight Committee, which has asked EPA for records on his travel and housing.