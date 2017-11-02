These are the key points of the GOP's proposed tax plan

House Republicans proposed a bill to overhaul the current tax system. Here’s what the plan looks like:
Corporate tax rate:
Slashes the rate from 35% to 20%
State and local taxes:
Eliminates deductions for state and local income and sales taxes.
Caps property tax deductions at $10,000
Mortgage interest deduction:
The cap on mortgage interest deductions for future home loans drops to $500,000 — down from $1 million
Retirement plans:
401(k) retirement savings plans are unchanged
Estate tax
The bill repeals the estate tax in six years