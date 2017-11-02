These are the key points of the GOP's proposed tax plan

House Republicans proposed a bill to overhaul the current tax system. Here’s what the plan looks like:

Corporate tax rate:

Slashes the rate from 35% to 20%

State and local taxes:

Eliminates deductions for state and local income and sales taxes.

Caps property tax deductions at $10,000

Mortgage interest deduction:

The cap on mortgage interest deductions for future home loans drops to $500,000 — down from $1 million

Retirement plans:

401(k) retirement savings plans are unchanged

Estate tax

The bill repeals the estate tax in six years