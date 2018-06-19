Lawsuit seeks records of Trump's Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow stays

As the case moves into discovery, lawyers for former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos have subpoenaed the Beverly Hills Hotel for records of Trump's stays during five years when he frequently traveled to the West Coast. Last week, New York's highest court said the lawsuit could proceed after repeated attempts by Trump's attorneys to stop it, but the court did not rule on the merits of the case. Another appeal is pending. A lower court judge has set a January 2019 deadline for Trump to answer questions under oath about his alleged Beverly Hills Hotel encounter with Zervos — and other allegations in her complaint.