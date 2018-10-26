Trump prepares plan to close border to Central American migrants and deploy troops

U.S. courts have limited the government's ability to hold children in immigration detention facilities, so "banning" Central Americans who enter illegally could have little practical effect. A denial of their ability to seek asylum could also matter little. Less than 10% of Central American applicants are granted asylum by U.S. immigration judges, according to the latest statistics, but many have used the process as a way to gain entry to the United States and remain in the country while their claims slowly proceed through the legal system.