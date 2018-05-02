Former Trump doctor Harold Bornstein 'frightened and sad'

They came knocking because of loose talk about the president's hair.
On Feb. 3, 2017, Donald Trump's longtime bodyguard, a Trump Organization lawyer and a third man allegedly pushed into the Park Avenue offices of Harold Bornstein, according to an account Trump's former physician gave NBC News on Tuesday.
Just days before the visit, Bornstein, an Italian-speaking gastroenterologist with his own shoulder-length locks and funky eyewear, had spilled to the New York Times about his most famous patient. Bornstein slipped to the Times that Trump took Propecia, a medication that stimulates hair growth.
Two days later, the men from Trump — including security head Keith Schiller and attorney Alan Garten — arrived to reclaim all the files Bornstein had on the president. According to the doctor, they spent 25 to 30 minutes hoovering up the original copies of Trump's medical records — retaliation, he intimated this week, for speaking to the press. "It created a lot of chaos," Bornstein told the network.
"I feel raped — that's how I feel," the doctor dramatically said. "Raped, frightened and sad. I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important. And it certainly is not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that?"
Trump's New York inner circle often seems stocked with blaring characters tuned to the president's own unique frequencies. There was Sam Nunberg, a fast-gabbing political operative. Omarosa Manigault Newman, a merciless reality television contestant. Michael Cohen, the tough-guy lawyer. Unbending loyalty knit them all to the man whose name was plastered on the building.
But as Trump's tenure in the White House continues, squeezed by a special prosecutor, low approval ratings and the legal fallout from his alleged relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels, each of those old guard loyalists has slipped away.
Bornstein, who served as Trump's physician for more than three decades, is the latest longtime Trump figure to publicly split from the president. And the repudiation did not stop with the doctor's revelation about the February 2017 visit. On Tuesday, Bornstein told CNN he did not write the 2015 glowing review of the president's health, a typo-pocked assessment that brought the doctor scrutiny.
"He dictated that whole letter," Bornstein told CNN. "I didn't write that letter."
Bornstein did not respond to a request for comment.
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described the visit to retrieve the records as "standard operating procedure for a new president."