On the defensive, White House showcases top officials to attest to its efforts to bolster election security

Yet they struggled, when pressed by reporters, to reconcile their clear statements about Russia’s 2016 subversion and its ongoing covert efforts with the president’s contradictory mix of grudging acceptance of U.S. intelligence findings and talk of a “hoax.” Nor did they affirm his unfounded claim in a tweet last week that Russia is likely to meddle in the approaching elections on behalf of Democrats, or his recent statement that countries other than Russia might have been culpable two years ago.