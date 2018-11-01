Trump uses expansive definition of 'emergency'

"Trump uses a lot of talk that's not of a technical or legal manner," said Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the national security program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School. "He could declare a national emergency to free up a number of statutory authorities, but it's not clear what kind of authorities he wants to use here. More likely, it's a rhetorical play to show how furious he is about this group of vulnerable migrants."