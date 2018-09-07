Advertisement

Trump wants Sessions to investigate New York Times op-ed writer, citing a 'national security' issue

By Associated Press
Sep 07, 2018 | 9:40 AM
| Washington
President Trump said Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions should investigate the identity of the author of a New York Times opinion piece that was critical of his leadership. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump says Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions should investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous New York Times opinion piece.

Trump says in an interview Friday with reporters aboard Air Force One that he believes the opinion piece critical of his leadership is a "national security" issue.

Asked if he would take any action against the Times, Trump says, "we're going to see, I'm looking at that right now."

Adds Trump: "We're going to take a look at what he had, what he gave, what he's talking about, also where he is right now."

Trump says if the person had a high-level security clearance, "I don't want him in those meetings."

Trump reiterated that it was a "disgrace" that the Times would publish the piece.

