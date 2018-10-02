Advertisement

Trump engaged in 'outright fraud,' dubious tax schemes as he inherited $413 million from his father, report says

By Associated Press
Oct 02, 2018 | 2:40 PM
| NEW YORK
Fred Trump points to an artists' conception of the Grand Hyatt New York hotel in June 1978. At far left is son Donald Trump next to then-New York Mayor Ed Koch. (Associated Press)

The New York Times is reporting that President Trump received at least $413 million from his father over the decades, much of that through dubious tax dodges, including outright fraud.

The Times report contradicts Trump's portrayal of himself as a self-made billionaire who started with just a $1-million loan from his father.

The Times says Trump and his father, Fred, avoided gift and inheritance taxes by setting up a sham corporation and understating the value of assets to tax authorities. The Times says its report is based on more than 100,000 pages of financial documents, including confidential tax returns from the father and his companies.

A lawyer for the president told the Times that there was no “fraud or tax evasion” and that the facts cited in the article are “extremely inaccurate.”
