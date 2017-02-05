Pence: Administration will keep seeking to reinstate travel ban, but abide by temporary restraining order

The Trump administration will press ahead with its legal fight to overturn a Seattle federal judge’s order blocking implementation of the White House ban on U.S. arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries, Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

After a federal appeals court early Sunday rejected the administration’s emergency request stay the judge’s order, Pence said the White House would abide by the decision, which effectively reopened American ports of entry to visitors from the seven countries.

“The administration is complying with that order as we speak, and we’ll go through the process in court,” the vice president said on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

Pence spoke hours after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of Trump’s travel ban, which had affected some visa holders and all refugees planning to settle in the U.S. Some 60,000 valid visas were canceled as a result of the president’s Jan. 27 directive, the State Department said.

In the ABC interview, the vice president avoided comment on Trump’s highly unusual personal attack on the Seattle judge, James Robart.

In a tweet on Saturday, the president referred to the jurist, who was nominated by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2004, as a “so-called judge” and predicted his “ridiculous” ruling would be overturned.

Democrats have expressed dismay over Trump’s Twitter comments, saying they suggested the president did not respect the independence of the judiciary.

Pressed by Stephanopoulos about Trump’s criticism of the judge, Pence said that the American people were “very accustomed to this president speaking his mind.”

The vice president added that the administration was steadfast in its belief that Trump has “full authority to put the security of the homeland first” in his immigration decisions. In his ruling, Robart said the administration had not shown that the visitors in question – from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen – posed a terror threat.

After that ruling took effect late Friday, some travelers who had previously been turned away were able to rebook travel to the United States, with some joyous reunions on Saturday after a week of uncertainty. Airports were readying for a further influx on Sunday after airlines were told to let those with valid visas board flights to the U.S.

Several dozen travelers from the affected countries took off from Cairo’s airport Sunday, the Associated Press reported. Others who were previously turned away were traveling from major regional gateways such as Dubai and Istanbul.

Immigration advocacy groups have urged those holding visas to travel as soon as possible because the legal outlook remained uncertain.

The directive, issued a week into Trump’s presidency, caused chaos at U.S. airports and prompted protests nationwide and overseas. Critics said the order appeared to have been hastily written and improperly vetted.

Pence defended the decision-making process behind the travel ban, one of a flurry of executive orders in Trump’s first days in the Oval Office.

“I think the early days of this administration are going to be described in history books as days of action,” the vice president said.

The legal fight over the travel ban will continue in the coming days.

The 9th U.S. Circuit asked for responses and counter-responses from both sides on Monday.

Court challenges to the ban are underway in a dozen other venues around the country, but the Seattle ruling was the most sweeping. Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union say they hope to overturn the travel ban on constitutional grounds.

In Florida, where Trump is having a golf getaway, the president told reporters at his Mar-a-Largo resort on Saturday night that he expected his order to ultimately stand.

“We’ll win,” he said. “For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”

