Trump administration wants tighter security measures for countries in U.S. visa waiver program

The Trump administration announced tighter screening and security measures Friday at airports in Britain, Japan and other countries whose citizens are allowed entry into the United States without obtaining visas before they travel.

Travelers probably won’t notice any immediate changes under the new standards, which are aimed at improving screening procedures at airports in the 38 countries involved in the visa waiver program.

About 20 million people a year now travel to the United States under the program, which permits stays of up to 90 days without a visa.

Department of Homeland Security officials said they also want to crack down on visitors who abuse the program by staying longer than 90 days. Last year, more than 500,000 visitors didn’t leave as required, though only about 147,000 came from visa waiver countries, officials said.

If more than 2% of a nation’s travelers don’t leave on time, their country might have to establish a public education program for its citizens, the department said.

Four of the 38 countries now exceed that 2% standard – Hungary, Greece, Portugal and San Marino, a tiny state inside Italy, authorities said.

Since his first days in office, Trump has moved to restrict access to the U.S. on grounds of protecting the country from terrorists. The administration has moved to implement travel bans, mostly targeting Muslim countries, although court challenges to those orders are continuing.

In remarks Friday at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., Trump repeated his call to end a visa lottery and the system that gives priority to reuniting family members in favor of a merit-based visa system.

“You think the countries are giving us their best people?” Trump said. “They give us their worst people. What a system, the lottery system.”

In announcing the new standards, Homeland Security officials said the heightened security measures were not prompted by any specific terror incidents or threats.

Countries that don’t comply might be suspended from the visa waiver program, or face other penalties. But officials said they don’t expect any problems, describing the 38 countries as “our closest partners” in screening out terror threats.

Under the new rules, visa waiver countries will have to begin using U.S. information on suspected terrorists and criminals to screen travelers entering their countries from elsewhere. The U.S. already shares those databases with these countries, officials said.

The rules will also require airports that send travelers to the U.S. to effectively screen their own employees to keep out suspected terrorists.

“The United States faces an adaptive and agile enemy, as terrorists continue to explore ways to reach our country and to direct, enable and inspire attacks against us,” said Kirstjen Nielsen, Homeland Security secretary. “It’s critically important we stay ahead of these threats by improving our security posture.”

CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. CAPTION During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. CAPTION testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

joseph.tanfani@latimes.com

Twitter: @jtanfani