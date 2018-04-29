Gavin Newsom leads fundraising in the California governor's race, but Antonio Villaraigosa gets a boost from allies

Villaraigosa has raised $2.4 million this year and reported having $7.1 million in the bank with $101,011 in debt. But the pro-Villaraigosa independent expenditure committee — which can take unlimited donations — funded by charter-school backers had $7.3 million in its bank account as of April 21, according to reports filed with the state on Thursday. It has continued to pick up six- and seven-figure checks since then.