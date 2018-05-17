How Rep. Tony Cardenas is navigating Washington's latest #MeToo crisis

Two days after Cárdenas released his statement, Pelosi called for a House ethics probe. But it's unclear whether that will take place because it doesn't appear that the House Ethics Committee has the authority to investigate. The House Ethics Manual limits the committee to reviewing only the behavior of a sitting member of Congress, and only in the past three terms unless there is evidence the earlier behavior is related to a more recent allegation. The allegations levied against Cárdenas stem from a 2007 incident when he was a Los Angeles City Council member.