Who's in and who's out in the race to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra in Congress

Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles) is still awaiting confirmation as California’s next attorney general, and there’s no date set for an election to replace him, but that hasn’t stopped the furious pace of palace intrigue over the past two weeks.

The names of nearly a dozen potential candidates to replace Becerra in Los Angeles’ 34th Congressional District have been floated since Dec. 1, when Gov. Jerry Brown named him as the chosen successor to Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris, California’s newest U.S. senator.

One of the most well connected possible replacements, former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, withdrew from consideration over the weekend due to unspecified health reasons, saying that his treatment “doesn’t lend itself to the intensity of a campaign that the community deserves.”

Pérez, who ran unsuccessfully for state controller in 2014, had already received dozens of endorsements from members of the state Democratic Party when he dropped out, scrambling the race.

With Pérez out, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), a former labor organizer who was elected to the Legislature in 2012, appears to have begun consolidating support from the state’s Democratic establishment. Gomez announced the endorsements of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) and Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) in quick succession after Perez dropped out.

Gomez said in a statement announcing his run that he wants to “make sure that the Trump Republican Party does not have a free hand in Washington.”

Nine other candidates have officially said they would run for the seat. They are Wendy Carrillo, a local labor activist and former journalist who was brought to the United States illegally from El Salvador as a child; Kenneth Mejia, a Green Party candidate and self-proclaimed “Berniecrat” who previously ran against Becerra in the June election; Sara Hernandez, a former aide to L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar most recently ran public affairs institute Coro Southern California; Arturo Carmona, a former deputy political director for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign; Yolie Flores, a former LAUSD board member; Karl Siganporia, the sole Republican in the race thus far; Raymond Meza, a union organizer who helped coordinate the “Fight for $15” campaign to raise the minimum wage; Alejandra Campoverdi, a former White House aide who worked briefly for the Los Angeles Times; and Steven Mac, an L.A. County prosecutor and former Army intelligence officer.

In a statement announcing her run, Hernandez said she had raised more than $150,000 and that she knows “how to deal with bullies,” vowing to stand up to a Trump administration.

They and others who are still mulling over potential bids represent a younger generation of local activists eager to run in a race where the rapidly changing neighborhoods of downtown Los Angeles, Eagle Rock and Highland Park will send a new face to Congress for the first time in more than 20 years.

The race comes at a time when California’s statewide and congressional Democrats have vowed to be a thorn in the side of Donald Trump.

“This can’t just be the usual game of musical chairs where one elected [official] moves to another position,” Hernandez said in an interview. “It’s time to turn this ship around, and that needs to be done by investing in a new generation of leadership that has the time and the energy and the fortitude to stand up to these challenges.”

U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles), center, will leave his congressional seat after 24 years if confirmed as California's next attorney general. State Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), right, has said he won't run to replace him. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The election of Donald Trump has also prompted several more seasoned politicians to skip the race: De León said he would not run, focusing instead on working with Becerra to “defend California’s progress.” L.A. City Councilmen Jose Huizar, who has been a vocal supporter of downtown development, and Gil Cedillo also turned down the opportunity, with Cedillo vowing to “stay and fight” for immigrant rights and other crucial issues in Los Angeles.