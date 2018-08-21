San Diego County Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife are indicted on campaign finance violations

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) and his wife, Margaret, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges they used $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use.
The indictment also accuses the congressman of filing false campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission to mask the spending.
The 48-page indictment details lavish spending from 2009 to 2016, including big-ticket expenses, such as family vacations to Italy and Hawaii, school tuition, theater tickets and even dental work. It also lists smaller items such as golf outings, home utilities and video games.
The San Diego Union-Tribune first identified the improper spending. Hunter has said he did not handle the campaign credit card and did not do anything improper. He repaid several thousand dollars to his campaign before the FBI investigation began.
“The indictment alleges that Congressman Hunter and his wife repeatedly dipped into campaign coffers as if they were personal bank accounts, and falsified FEC campaign finance reports to cover their tracks,” said U.S. Atty. Adam Braverman. “Elected representatives should jealously guard the public’s trust, not abuse their positions for personal gain. Today’s indictment is a reminder that no one is above the law.”
The Hunters are scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge William V. Gallo. The charges are conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud, falsification of records and prohibited use of campaign contributions.