Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins four days of confirmation hearings today on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Lisa Mascaro writes that it’s the moment Democrats have been waiting for to lay out their opposition to Gorsuch, and by proxy, their opposition to Trump.

David Savage has a look at Gorsuch's judicial philosophy, a way of looking at the law that mirrors the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

As the Supreme Court fight unfolds, the House Intelligence committee is holding its first public hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

I'm Sarah Wire, and I cover the California delegation in Congress. Welcome to the Monday edition of Essential Politics.

The ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), held an impromptu question-and-answer session Friday with a couple of dozen liberal activists who demanded Feinstein take a more outspoken stand against the Trump administration, including filibustering Gorsuch's nomination. It led to a testy exchange with one young protester.

RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

As the House Intelligence Committee prepares to hold its first public hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election today, President Trump took to Twitter to defend himself against suggestions that he or people close to him had colluded with Moscow.

HEALTHCARE BILL VOTE

After making some changes to make their healthcare bill more palpable, Republican leaders are exuding confidence about the chances of passing it in the House on Thursday.

Trump privately told House conservatives Friday he was "1,000%" behind the GOP's answer to Obamacare as they incorporated new Medicaid changes, and on Sunday, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said he felt "very good" about the chances that the House would pass the healthcare bill.

"We're still having conversations with our members," Ryan said on "Fox News Sunday." "We're making fine-tuning improvements to the bill to reflect people's concerns, to reflect peoples' improvements."

TRAVEL BAN STILL BANNED

Over the weekend, the Hawaii judge who halted President Trump's new travel ban last week rejected the government's request to limit his ruling.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson told federal lawyers who protested the broad scope of his ruling that "there is nothing unclear" about his order.

MR. BROWN GOES TO WASHINGTON

Gov. Jerry Brown is headed to the nation's capital today. In his first trip east since the arrival of the Trump administration, Brown is expected to gather with the state's congressional delegation and others as he continues to assess the impact of the president's plans on California. The only official item on the governor's calendar for now: A meeting of the nonpartisan Nuclear Threat Initiative, for which he serves on the board of directors.

Back home, the Brown administration is pressuring lawmakers to support a road-repair funding plan before the state Legislature goes on spring break April 6. Support is lagging for the bill, which would raise the gas tax and vehicle fees to provide $5.5 billion a year for fixing crumbling roads and improving mass transit.

IMMIGRATION BUDGET PROPOSAL

While Trump's budget includes a number of unprecedented elements for Californians, one familiar fight being picked by the president focuses on illegal immigration and the state's prisons.

In his Sunday column, John Myers laid out the history of federal subsidies to help pay the cost of incarcerating felons who are in the U.S. illegally. Though staunch immigration critics have championed the program, including a former California governor, the president proposes scrapping it.

CHINA PUSHBACK

China on Saturday dismissed U.S. efforts to adopt a stronger stance toward North Korea, testing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the progress he hopes to achieve in Beijing on the final, most precarious leg of his Asia tour, Jessica Meyers and Tracy Wilkinson report.